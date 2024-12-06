Andhra agriculture minister vows action against irregularities at mirchi yard

GUNTUR: Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu assured stringent action against those involved in irregularities at the Guntur mirchi yard over the past five years, following the submission of a Vigilance Committee report.

Speaking at a review meeting held on Thursday at the yard alongside State Assembly Chief Whip GV Anjaneyulu, Agriculture Department Special Chief Secretary B Rajasekhar, and Commissioner Vijaya Sunitha, the Minister outlined measures to address the issues plaguing the yard.

The Minister alleged that several irregularities had taken place under the previous YSRC government, prompting complaints from farmers and the launch of a vigilance probe. “The inquiry is nearing completion, and action will be taken once the report is submitted,” he stated.

He revealed that licenses had been issued to 687 commission agents so far, and new licenses would only be granted after a thorough review of the agents’ financial records. Additionally, plans are underway to establish a modern mirchi yard spanning 100 to 200 acres, as the existing facility lacks adequate storage space.

The Minister also welcomed an announcement by traders to contribute Rs 100 crore towards the construction of the new yard. He emphasised that measures would be implemented to ensure mirchi trading is conducted via the e-National Agricultural Market (eNAM) platform, while efforts are being made to promote chilli-based MSME manufacturing units.

Commissioner Vijaya Sunitha highlighted the significance of the yard, noting that it is the largest in Asia, with over 1.5 lakh mirchi tikkis exported to more than 20 countries annually.

The yard attracts over 2,000 farmers from various States each day and records an annual turnover of Rs 10,000 crore, generating Rs 100 crore in profits for the State. MLA B Ramnajaneyulu pointed out that illegal commissions had cost the State Rs 365 crore in revenue, urging officials to take strict action against those responsible.

MLAs Mohammed Nazeer and Galla Madhavi and others were present.