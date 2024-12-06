Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister reviews plans to revive power sector

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar clarified that comprehensive measures are being taken to revitalise the energy sector, which he described as stagnant under the previous YSRCP regime. During a review meeting with the CMDs of Transco, Genco, and Discoms at the Secretariat on Thursday, key issues such as power generation, consumption, and supply for the next six months were discussed.

The Minister instructed officials to align power generation with demand and avoid burdens on the public caused by past mistakes of the YSRCP government.

He asserted the importance of purchasing electricity responsibly and instructed officials to develop plans to boost renewable energy production, particularly in solar and wind, to meet demand.

Minister Ravi Kumar also urged officials to analyse electricity consumption patterns and address issues such as low voltage to ensure a consistent, high-quality power supply.

Subsidies for the Aqua and Poultry sectors were reviewed, and he called for refuting spreading canards about free power for eligible SC and ST consumers.

He stressed the need for a solid plan to ensure the power sector operates smoothly over the next six months, supporting the public without disruptions. Special Principal Secretary of the Power Department Vijayanand, Genco MD Chakradhar Babu, Transco JMD Keerthi Chekuri, and CMDs of Discoms, along with other senior officials were present.