Andhra Pradesh HC relaxes Mithun Reddy’s bail conditions

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has temporarily relaxed the bail conditions for YSRCP MP P Mithun Reddy in connection with a case filed against him by Punganur police.

Justice VRK Krupasagar on Thursday granted relief to Mithun Reddy from appearing before the Investigating Officer (IO) until December 29, citing the ongoing Parliament session. However, the court clarified that the conditions will resume as originally prescribed after December 29.

While granting anticipatory bail, the High Court had mandated that Mithun Reddy appear before the IO on the 1st and 15th of every month between 10 am and 1 pm until the chargesheet was filed or for a period of three months.

Mithun Reddy’s counsel K Gunasekhar said the MP’s attendance in Parliament session was essential. The prosecution confirmed that Mithun Reddy had been complying with the bail conditions so far, leading the court to grant a temporary exemption.

The case stems from a complaint lodged by AS RK Prasad and Sohail Basha, who alleged that the MP and his associates attacked them when they attempted to submit a petition regarding compensation for lands acquired for two reservoirs in Chittoor district.