CM Naidu’s blueprints take shape as green corridor along Seed Access Road picks pace

VIJAYAWADA: At one time, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was severely criticised for only presenting blueprints and plans for the construction of the Amaravati capital city following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

He had received backlash for not delivering on the promise to develop the Green Field City within five years after the bifurcation. Now, with the TDP-led NDA back in power, works to develop the green corridor along the Seed Access Road in Amaravati, envisioned by the Chief Minister, have picked pace.

Works for developing green cover, cycle track and pedestrian pathways along both sides of the Seed Access Road have commenced.

The aim is to provide a safe, dedicated space for residents to exercise, while improving the city’s ecological balance.

Speaking to this newspaper, Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) Chairperson and Managing Director D Lakshmi Pardhasaradhi said the project will be completed within 10 to 15 days.

Describing it as a small project worth around `1 crore, she explained that once construction of roads in the capital limits is completed, green cover will be developed immediately. Each project will be designed with unique concepts to attract the public and improve air quality, she added.

ADC invited tenders worth Rs 88.30 lakh for first phase

uring the previous NDA regime, a greenery programme was launched as part of Amaravati’s development under the directions of the Chief Minister to ensure a clean and green environment throughout the city.

Saplings planted in this zone seven years ago have now grown significantly. However, after the YSRCP formed government in the State and proposed the three-capital plan, the area was neglected.

The ADC recently invited tenders worth Rs 88.30 lakh for the project’s first phase, covering the stretch from N4 to N11 (CRDA project office) in Venkatapalem. With Prithvi Constructions securing the bids, work has already commenced. A 7 km long and 10-ft wide footpath is being constructed. The project will be further expanded.