Eliminate middlemen’s role in procurement of paddy: Minister Nadendla Manohar to officials

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar has directed officials to ensure a transparent and efficient paddy procurement process, urging them to prevent middlemen’s involvement in it to safeguard the interests of farmers.

Speaking at a regional conference of officials from Civil Supplies, Agriculture, Vigilance and other departments at the Collectorate here on Thursday, he emphasised prompt payment to farmers and leveraging technology to streamline operations. “Payment to farmers for the paddy procured should be credited within 24 to 48 hours,” he asserted, adding that any field-level issues should be resolved promptly and complex problems should be taken to the notice of higher authorities.

He instructed the officials to set up district-level control rooms and committees involving farmers to monitor the paddy procurement process.

Manohar also called for adequate arrangements such as technical staff, gunny bags and storage facilities to ensure procurement of paddy. Highlighting concerns over ration rice smuggling, he directed them to maintain strict vigilance and form joint inspection teams comprising police, revenue, and civil supplies officials. He advised stringent action against violators, including registering cases under Section 6A and invoking the Preventive Detention Act if needed.

During the meeting, Manohar also highlighted the Deepam 2.0 scheme, directing officials to ensure timely gas refill bookings and delivery. He warned gas agencies against collecting additional charges, threatening blacklisting for rule violations.

Civil Supplies Commissioner G Veerapandian, MD Manzil Jilani, and Joint Collectors of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and other North Andhra districts attended the meeting.