Former CM Jagan sees dissent among people against NDA govt

VIJAYAWADA: “There is severe dissent among people against the TDP-led NDA government in the State, and it is time the YSRCP became the voice of the people by highlighting its failures taking to social media,” said party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing the local body leaders from Srikakulam on Thursday, he said he will tour every Lok Sabha constituency, and interact with YSRC cadre every Wednesday and Thursday to revitalise the party.

He said education and medical sectors were completely neglected and farmers were in distress in the coalition government. “We gave priority to people’s welfare. The TDP, which promised to help everyone in the household, has backtracked. By now people have understood the contrast between the YSRCP governance and the NDA rule,” he said.

“The party will be strengthened from the booth level, and the cadre should use Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube to highlight the failures of the NDA government,” he said.

Meanwhile, brushing aside the allegations levelled against him pertaining to the suicide of a person at Gollapudi, YSRCP MLC Talasila Raghuram said it was a politically motivated case. The person who committed suicide belonged to the TDP, and those who lent him money were of TDP. “It is ridiculous to foist a case against me. The person before committing suicide had made a video, and mentioned the reason for his extreme step. I or any other YSRCP leader is in no way connected to it,” Raghuram said.