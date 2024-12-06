Jharkhand CM Soren distributes portfolios: Radha Krishna gets finance, Irfan is health minister

RANCHI: Days after JMM leader Hemant Soren took oath as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on November 28, the 49-year-old tribal leader on Friday distributed portfolios among the new ministers. The CM kept Home (including prison), Cabinet Secretariat and several other departments to himself.

Ministers and their portfolios

Hemant Soren, Chief Minister: Department of Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Official Language. Home (including prison) Department. Road Construction Department. Building Construction Department. Cabinet Secretariat and Monitoring Department (without parliamentary work) and all such departments which are not allotted to other ministers.

Radha Krishna Kishore, Minister: Finance Department. Commercial Tax Department. Planning and Development Department. Parliamentary Affairs Department.

Deepak Biruwa, Minister Revenue, Registration and Land Reforms Department (non-registration). Transport Department

Chamra Linda, Minister: Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste and Backward Class Welfare (except Minority Welfare) Department.

Sanjay Prasad Yadav, Minister: Labor, Planning, Training and Skill Development Department. Industries Department

Ramdas Soren, Minister: School Education and Literacy Department. Registration Department.

Irfan Ansari, Minister: Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare Department. Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department. Disaster Management Department.

Hafizul Hasan, Minister: Water Resources Department. Minority Welfare Department.

Deepika Pandey Singh, Minister: Rural Development Department. Rural Works Department. Panchayati Raj Department.

Yogendra Prasad, Minister: Drinking Water and Sanitation Department. Excise and Prohibition Department.

Sudhivya Kumar, Minister: Urban Development and Housing Department. Higher and Technical Education Department. Tourism, Art Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs Department.

Shilpi Neha Tirkey, Minister: Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperative Department