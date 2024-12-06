My husband was beaten to death by students, says wife of Maths teacher in Andhra Pradesh

KADAPA: Authorities in Annamayya district are investigating the death of CA Ajiaz Ahmed, a teacher at Kothapalli Zilla Parishad Urdu High School, Rayachoti. Initial police reports indicated a heart attack, but Ahmed’s wife, Rahimoon, alleged he was beaten to death by students. She accused the school of negligence, claiming visible injuries on his body.

An inquiry committee, led by Deputy DEO Prakash Reddy and MEO Balaji Naik, is probing the case. Regional Joint Director Samuel, DEO Subramanyam, and DSP Krishnarao visited the school on Thursday to collect statements from teachers, students, and parents, investigating allegations of misconduct and an altercation preceding the incident.

RJD Samuel assured a report to District Collector Sridheer Chamakuri. “We are gathering details to ensure appropriate actions,” he stated, promising preventive measures.

Rahimoon, also a teacher, staged a sit-in at Rayachoti Government Hospital, demanding justice and arrests, supported by relatives and colleagues. “My husband had no health issues, yet he was neglected. Where do students get such audacity?” she questioned. Teachers’ unions held rallies, demanding a transparent inquiry. United Teachers’ Federation State Secretary B Lakshmiraj warned against misinformation, emphasising accountability. Leaders condemned violence against teachers, stressing the need for respect and security in schools.

The Annamayya District Teachers’ Union organised a candlelight rally, urging strict action against those responsible. They attributed rising student indiscipline to societal changes, social media, and lenient parenting, calling for a Teachers’ Protection Act to safeguard educators.

Teachers expressed fear and frustration over substance abuse and student harassment.

Union leaders appealed for societal cooperation to restore respect for educators, emphasising the urgency of protecting teaching professionals and maintaining social harmony.