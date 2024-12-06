Rajya Sabha election: CM Chandrababu Naidu urged not to share seats

VIJAYAWADA: With just a few days left to file nominations for the three Rajya Sabha seats, several TDP leaders have demanded the high command not to share the seats with its alliance partners — BJP and JSP. The elections have been necessitated after three YSRCP MPs resigned from the Upper House of Parliament.

Nominations can be filed from December 8 to 10, while the deadline for withdrawals is December 13.

Even as the yellow party is yet to finalise the candidates, there is speculation that Beeda Masthan Rao, who resigned from the YSRCP and joined TDP, might be nominated for one of the three seats.

It may be pertinent to note that the TDP has no representation in the Upper House of Parliament currently. Considering this, party leaders have been requesting TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu not to share the seats. So far, neither the saffron party, nor the Jana Sena have made any requests for the seats. However, they are likely to seek one seat.

Meanwhile, there have been reports suggesting that the TDP may share one seat with the BJP to nominate prominent BC leader R Krishnaiah. But even sources close to Krishnaiah say they have no clue on the issue. Nonetheless, they are optimistic that the BJP high command will use his experience wherever it benefits the party.