Vijayasai to file defamation case against CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy has said he will file a defamation case against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and KV Rao for making false and baseless allegations against him regarding Kakinada Port and KSEZ transactions. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday, the YSRCP MP said, “Naidu has been conspiring to tarnish my reputation by using Rao as a front to file false cases. Rao is a broker and a close associate of Naidu.”

He asserted that the claims of threats and illegal deals involving Kakinada Port are entirely false. He questioned why Rao, who spends most of his time abroad, chose to make these accusations after over four years of silence.

Deploring the lookout notices issued against him, Vijayasai Reddy termed them politically motivated. “The defamation suit, to be filed in the High Court next week, will expose Naidu’s vendetta politics, and Rao’s dubious role in it,” he said. The YSRCP MP warned that Naidu will face legal and political consequences for his actions, and the YSRCP will hold him accountable when it returns to power.