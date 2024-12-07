8 KVs to come up in Andhra Pradesh with intake of 7,680 seats

VIJAYAWADA: The Central government has approved the establishment of eight new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in Andhra Pradesh, benefiting 7,680 students.

On Friday, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sanctioned 85 new KVs under the Civil/Defence sector nationwide. Of these, eight will be established in Andhra Pradesh, including two in Guntur district. Notably, while Telangana received seven Navodaya schools, no KVs were sanctioned to the State.

The sanctioned KVs in Andhra Pradesh will be located in Anakapalle (Anakapalle district), Valasapalli Village (Madanapalle mandal, Chittoor district), Palasamudram village (Gorantala mandal, Sri Satya Sai district), Tallapalli village (Macherla mandal, Guntur district), Nandigama (Krishna district), Rompicherla village (Narasaraopet division, Guntur district), Nuzvid (Eluru district), and Dhone (Nandyal district).

The total estimated expenditure for establishing 85 KVs and expanding one existing KV is Rs 5,872.08 crore, spread over eight years from 2025-26. This includes Rs 2,862.71 crore for capital costs and Rs 3,009.37 crore for operational expenses.

Currently, there are 1,256 operational KVs, including three international branches in Moscow, Kathmandu, and Tehran, collectively educating approximately 13.56 lakh students.

The new KVs will follow Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan norms, with each school accommodating up to 960 students.