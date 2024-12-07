Andhra Pradesh government reconstitutes Waqf Board

VIJAYAWADA: Orders were issued on Friday for the reconstitution of the Andhra Pradesh State Waqf Board under the Waqf Act, 1995 read with amendment 2013 (Act 27 of 2013) and appointment of Members to the AP State Waqf Board.

On November 30, the State government scrapped the Waqf Board following the High Court order, and the same was submitted to the court.

The plea of the government was admitted and subsequently, the writ petition Nos. 28422, 28479, 28440 & 28467 of 2023 and batch have become infructuous.

Subsequently, the government issued an order appointing Ruhullah (MLC), elected u/s 14 (1)(b)(ii) of the Waqf Act, 1995, and Shaik Khaja, Mutawalli, elected under Section 14 (1)(b)(iv) of the Waqf Act, 1995 (Appointment of this member is subject to outcome of writ petition Nos. 23228 of 2023, 23343 of 2023 & 23373 of 2023). The two are elected members.

Three members nominated under Section 14 (1) of the Waqf Act were Abdul Aziz, Haji Mukarram Hussain (Shia scholar), Mohammad Ismail Baig (Sunni scholar).

Three more members nominated under Section 14 (3) of the Waqf Act were Mohamed Naseer, MLA, Syed Dawood Basha Baqavi, and Shaik Akram. Under Sub-Section (8) of Section 14 of the Waqf Act, 1995, the members of the AP State Waqf Board present at a meeting convened for the purpose shall elect one from amongst themselves as the Chairperson of the Board.