Andhra Pradesh govt forms SIT to probe illegal export of PDS rice

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to address the growing concerns over the illegal export of PDS rice, the State government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe 13 cases registered in Kakinada district. Special Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Gupta issued an order to this effect on Friday.
The SIT, headed by CID (Crime Investigation Department) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vineet Brijlal, has been empowered under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to conduct searches, seize goods and examine documents. The team will identify key perpetrators and ensure that stringent legal action is taken against those involved, as per applicable laws.
The SIT has been tasked with submitting a fortnightly report to the government detailing the progress of the investigation.
The formation of the SIT comes after a letter from the Director General of Police (DGP) highlighted the alarming rise in illegal PDS rice exports.
According to the DGP, the illegal export of subsidised rice involves a complex network of millers, exporters, and influential figures, often with political connections.
‘Illegal trade undermines PDS meant to ensure food security for the poor’
Elaborating on the modus operandi, the DGP explained that the rice is often polished or rebranded to resemble premium export-quality rice, which is then sold at significantly higher prices in international markets, particularly in African countries. Exporters frequently collaborate with custom house agents to falsify documents and misrepresent the rice as non-subsidised varieties, such as ‘parboiled’ or ‘broken’ rice.
In his letter, the DGP pointed out that the illicit activity exploits weak enforcement mechanisms at key export hubs, including the ports of Kakinada, Krishnapatnam and Chennai. The illegal trade undermines the Public Distribution System (PDS) intended to ensure food security for the State’s most vulnerable populations. The DGP’s report underscored the need for a specialised agency to investigate and dismantle the smuggling operation.
Other members of the SIT include B Uma Maheswar (SP, CID), and DSP rank officers T Ashok Vardhan, M Balasundara Rao, R Govinda Rao, and M Rathaiah.
In addition to the core team, the SIT can call on any relevant government department for assistance in gathering information and technical support during the investigation. The government has directed all departments to cooperate fully with the SIT to ensure the effective discharge of duties. By assigning the high priority probe to the SIT, the government hopes to unravel the full extent of the malpractice, identify all key perpetrators, and bring them to justice.