Andhra Pradesh govt forms SIT to probe illegal export of PDS rice

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to address the growing concerns over the illegal export of PDS rice, the State government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe 13 cases registered in Kakinada district. Special Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Gupta issued an order to this effect on Friday.

The SIT, headed by CID (Crime Investigation Department) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vineet Brijlal, has been empowered under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to conduct searches, seize goods and examine documents. The team will identify key perpetrators and ensure that stringent legal action is taken against those involved, as per applicable laws.

The SIT has been tasked with submitting a fortnightly report to the government detailing the progress of the investigation.

The formation of the SIT comes after a letter from the Director General of Police (DGP) highlighted the alarming rise in illegal PDS rice exports.

According to the DGP, the illegal export of subsidised rice involves a complex network of millers, exporters, and influential figures, often with political connections.