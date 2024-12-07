Bail plea of YV’s son: Andhra Pradesh HC seeks details from CID

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the CID to submit full details pertaining to the petition filed by YV Vikranth Reddy, son of YSRC MP YV Subba Reddy, seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered against him in Mangalagiri on December 2. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to December 13, giving one week time to CID to furnish details.

The case pertains to a complaint filed by Karnati Venkateswara Rao, who accused the petitioner of coercing him into transferring his shares in Kakinada Seaports Limited and Kakinada SEZ to Aurobindo Realty.

The petitioner’s counsel sought an urgent hearing of the case, but the same was rejected by Justice VRK Krupa Sagar, who said it would be heard as a common petition as and when it was listed.

Earlier, Niranjan Reddy argued that soon after registering the case, CID issued a look out circular against Vikaranth Reddy, and said it showed the police eagerness to arrest the petitioner.