CM Chandrababu Naidu envisions Andhra Pradesh as global knowledge hub

VISAKHAPATNAM: Stressing that technologies are a part of life, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the State government is moving ahead with a goal to position Andhra Pradesh as a ‘knowledge hub’ by leveraging emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Speaking as the chief guest at the DeepTech Innovation Conclave in Vizag, he highlighted the contribution of Telugu-speaking professionals, accounting for 30% of Indian IT experts abroad. The State government and the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation (GFST) organised the programme in collaboration with the NITI Aayog, Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ) and AIG Hospitals.

Naidu pointed out, “Globally, discussions are centred on technology, which has become an essential part of life.” He emphasised that emerging technologies like deep tech and drones have the potential to boost employment opportunities and bring about significant changes in sectors such as tourism.

Deep Tech is the next revolution, asserts Naidu

He said Andhra Pradesh is now focusing on emerging technologies like AI, Blockchain, Machine Learning, and Quantum Computing. “Deep Tech is the next revolution, and it is crucial to understand how to effectively leverage these technologies to create wealth and opportunities,” he said.

Back in 1995, during my first term as Chief Minister, we initiated efforts to develop Hyderabad’s IT sector. Hi-Tech City was established through a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Now, we are advancing this concept by introducing the ‘P4’ model, which incorporates ‘People, Public, and Private Partnership’ for sustainable progress.”

As part of the State’s efforts to promote innovation, Naidu highlighted the establishment of Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs and proposed quarterly Deep Tech exhibitions to showcase advancements. Further, he highlighted the transformative potential of Aadhaar integration, which has significantly improved governance and service delivery in India.