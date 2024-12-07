CM Chandrababu Naidu envisions Andhra Pradesh as global knowledge hub

VISAKHAPATNAM: Stressing that technologies are a part of life, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the State government is moving ahead with a goal to position Andhra Pradesh as a ‘knowledge hub’ by leveraging emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Speaking as the chief guest at the DeepTech Innovation Conclave in Vizag, he highlighted the contribution of Telugu-speaking professionals, accounting for 30% of Indian IT experts abroad. The State government and the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation (GFST) organised the programme in collaboration with the NITI Aayog, Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ) and AIG Hospitals.
Naidu pointed out, “Globally, discussions are centred on technology, which has become an essential part of life.” He emphasised that emerging technologies like deep tech and drones have the potential to boost employment opportunities and bring about significant changes in sectors such as tourism.
Deep Tech is the next revolution, asserts Naidu
He said Andhra Pradesh is now focusing on emerging technologies like AI, Blockchain, Machine Learning, and Quantum Computing. “Deep Tech is the next revolution, and it is crucial to understand how to effectively leverage these technologies to create wealth and opportunities,” he said.
Back in 1995, during my first term as Chief Minister, we initiated efforts to develop Hyderabad’s IT sector. Hi-Tech City was established through a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Now, we are advancing this concept by introducing the ‘P4’ model, which incorporates ‘People, Public, and Private Partnership’ for sustainable progress.”
As part of the State’s efforts to promote innovation, Naidu highlighted the establishment of Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs and proposed quarterly Deep Tech exhibitions to showcase advancements. Further, he highlighted the transformative potential of Aadhaar integration, which has significantly improved governance and service delivery in India.
Naidu unveils vision document
During the event, the Chief Minister unveiled the ‘Swarnandhra Vision-2047’ document, which outlines 10 strategic principles aimed at achieving a 15% growth rate.
Naidu emphasised the use of AI to analyse vast amounts of government data for informed decision-making. He cited examples such as sending weather alerts to farmers, identifying crop diseases, and deploying drones for pest control and disaster management. “These initiatives can significantly reduce costs and improve efficiency across sectors, including healthcare and agriculture,” he explained.
The Chief Minister stressed the importance of the P4 model (People-Private-Public-Partnership) in eradicating poverty. He suggested that wealthy individuals could adopt underprivileged families, providing them with opportunities for growth and reducing societal inequalities.
Stating that Andhra Pradesh is leading the way in clean energy initiatives, he recounted his government’s electricity reforms from 1998 and announced the State’s plans to promote solar, wind, and pumped energy solutions.
Under the PM Suryaghar Yojana, households can install rooftop solar panels to generate electricity for personal use and sell the surplus to the grid. In addition, an agreement between NTPC and APGENCO has secured a Rs 2 lakh crore investment for a Green Hydrogen project in Visakhapatnam.
Naidu expressed confidence that Vizag would emerge as a Knowledge Economy City, serving as a hub for education, innovation, and technology. He outlined plans to conduct a comprehensive skill census in the State to identify skill gaps and provide targeted training to create employment opportunities.