Foolproof security for CM Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Bapatla district

GUNTUR: Over 550 police personnel have been deployed in Bapatla to ensure security during Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit for a mega parents-teachers meeting on Saturday, said Bapatla SP Tushar Dudi. The CM, accompanied by ministers N Lokesh, Anagani Satyaprasad, Gottipati Ravikumar, and other officials, will address over 919 students and their parents.

SP Dudi, after inspecting security arrangements, said seven DSPs, 13 CIs, and 46 SIs have been tasked with maintaining order. He directed personnel to stay alert and ensure smooth vehicle parking without inconvenience to the public. He warned of strict action against negligence.

District Collector Venkata Murali reviewed preparations for the event, emphasising the significance of parents-teachers meetings in evaluating students’ academic progress, behaviour, and discipline. He highlighted the need for cooperation between teachers and parents for holistic student development. The programme, starting at 9 am, will feature speeches from successful alumni to inspire students. Various competitions for parents have also been planned, with winners to be awarded by the CM.