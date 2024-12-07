Mangalagiri AIIMS thirst to be quenched by December 25

VIJAYAWADA: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri, is set to overcome its chronic water shortage as the State government has accelerated efforts to provide a consistent supply of drinking water.

The institute has struggled with unreliable water access since its inception, relying on daily tanker deliveries of 3 lakh litres.

The issue, neglected by the previous government, is now being addressed through a comprehensive plan involving water sourcing from the Guntur Channel and Atmakur tanks, set to be operational by December 25.Tenders worth Rs 7 crore were invited in 2022.

Public Health Superintendent Engineer Dasari Srinivasa Rao said water treatment plants capable of supplying 25 lakh litres daily are under construction. The project includes a five-km pipeline delivering purified water from the Krishna River.

A trial run is set for December 15, with full-scale operations expected by 25. The State government has fast-tracked the installation of pipelines and the construction of sumps and filter beds to purify water.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana during a recent inspection, directed officials to complete the project by December 15.

AIIMS-Mangalagiri Director Dr Madhabananda Kar expressed gratitude for the government’s efforts, noting that uninterrupted power supply had already been secured by November 30. “We are optimistic about resolving water issues by December-end,” he said.

Kar highlighted the need for an additional 10 acres of land for AIIMS expansion. While the institute requires 200 acres as per Central guidelines, only 183 acres was allocated due to local constraints.

Discussions with the State government has been positive, he added.

Patients and visitors also welcomed the development.

“The water shortage was a concern, but the government is resolving it. Thousands depend on AIIMS for affordable care, and this improvement will help immensely,” said Mandhani Venkata Rao, a patient attendant from Prakasam district.