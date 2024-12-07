Minister Lokesh promises swift action at 50th Praja Darbar

VIJAYAWADA: IT Minister N Lokesh received a wide range of public grievances from people during the 50th Praja Darbar held at his residence in Undavalli on Friday. Some families from Madanapalle informed him about encroachment of their lands worth Rs 200 crore at ‘behest’ of former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy with forged documents, and harassment they faced. He vowed swift action in the matter.

People of Gangavalli in Vatsavai mandal in NTR district sought formation of a separate panchayat, citing lack of basic amenities in the village, and stalled development despite the proximity to Munneru. The AP Tipper Owners Association raised concern over middlemen’s exploitation, and unauthorised mining affecting their livelihood. Lokesh promised to resolve their issue.

Representatives of AP Polytechnic Workshop Attendants Association sought revival of the stalled regularisation process covering 117 staff. The HRD Minister promised to look into their long-standing salary concerns. Villagers of Gattugudem in Eluru district urged the HRD Minister to reconstruct the Mandal Parishad Primary School building in the village as it was in a dilapidated condition. K Dasu from Prakasam district sought employment for his daughter, who lost her eyesight due to Covid-19 and dengue. Lokesh promised suitable job placement for her.

Ch Srinivasa Rao from Kondapalli thanked the Lokesh for re-entering his daughter’s name in NTR Vaidya Seva card, enabling to get medical treatment for a nose infection.