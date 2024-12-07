Paddy purchase: Minister Nadendla Manohar explains facts to YSRCP

VIJAYAWADA: Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Nadendla Manohar has targeted YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy through a series of tweets on social media platform X, responding to his recent allegations of tardy paddy procurement. His posts, which began on Tuesday and continue to gain traction, include graphs and figures challenging the opposition party. Notably, YSRCP leaders have yet to respond to Manohar’s claims.

Manohar’s tweets, tagged with “This is Vastavam (Fact)” and directed at Jagan, accused the previous government of neglecting farmers. In one tweet, he asked, “Have you cared for the farmers of Northern Andhra during your rule? Our coalition government has purchased 1,61,489 metric tons of paddy this Kharif season. What have you done? Look at the figures.” In others, he urged Jagan to “Wake up.”

The coalition government is ensuring fair deal to farmers by procuring paddy. As of Thursday, 11,22,699 metric tons of paddy was procured from 1,61,568 farmers at a cost of Rs 2,584.62 crore. On Friday, 11,63,510 metric tons were procured from 1,67,299 farmers, totalling Rs 2,678.63 crore. This includes an additional 40,811 metric tons of paddy collected from 5,731 farmers, amounting to Rs 94.01 crore, he explained.