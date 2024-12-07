Seized substance not drugs, says CBI over shipping container detained at Visakhapatnam Port in March

VISAKHAPATNAM: The shipping container detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the Visakhapatnam Port in March 2024 on suspicion of carrying narcotic drugs, has been cleared of all charges. The case was closed after laboratory tests confirmed that the substance was not drugs but inactive dried yeast.

The office of the Principal Commissioner of Customs, Visakhapatnam, issued a statement on November 27, confirming the development. According to the statement, the CBI filed a closure report in the Hon’ble Court of Metropolitan Sessions Judge-cum-I Additional District Judge, Visakhapatnam (Case RC 220/2024/E/0004), and the court accepted the report. Following this, the competent authority approved the release of the container, SEKU4375380.

Speaking about the case, Principal Commissioner of Customs N Sridhar said, “All samples from the container were sent to a chemical laboratory in Delhi for testing. The laboratory confirmed that the seized substance was inactive dried yeast, not drugs. Based on this report, the CBI filed a closure report, which the court approved. Subsequently, the container was released as per CBI instructions.”

It may be recalled that the container, which contained 25,000 kg of inactive dried yeast packed in 1,000 bags of 25 kg each, was detained at the Visakhapatnam Port in March, 2024. The detention was part of ‘Operation Garuda’, an international operation targeting organised drug cartels.

The CBI acted on credible information received through Interpol, and with the assistance of the Customs Department, detained the container. The shipment originated from Santos Port, Brazil, and was consigned to a Visakhapatnam-based private company. While the shipper declared the contents as dried yeast, initial examinations using narcotics detection mechanisms suggested the presence of narcotic substances mixed with the yeast.

Following the seizure, the CBI registered an FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the consignee and unknown others. The CBI indicated the possible involvement of an international criminal network using cutting agents, such as dried yeast, to smuggle narcotics.

The laboratory test results of samples, however, confirmed that the material did not contain narcotic substances, leading to the CBI filing a closure report. This report was accepted by the Visakhapatnam court, bringing the case to a conclusion.