Suspicious death: ZP school HM, teacher suspended

KADAPA: The headmaster and a teacher of Kothapalli Zilla Parishad Urdu High School in Rayachoti have been suspended following the death of Mathematics teacher CA Ajias Ahmed under suspicious circumstances.

Annamayya District Education Officer (DEO) Subramanyam issued orders suspending the headmaster and the teacher after an inquiry into the death of Ahmed. While Rayachoti Urban Police initially reported that Ahmed died of a heart attack, his wife Rahimoon, who is also a teacher, filed a complaint alleging that some students brutally attacked her husband, leading to his death.

The incident prompted an investigation by Regional Joint Director (RJD) of Education Samuel, who, along with Deputy DEO Prakash Reddy and Mandal Education Officer Balaji Naik, formed an inquiry committee. Based on their findings, the RJD directed the DEO to suspend headmaster Shabbir Ahmed and English teacher Venkatrami Reddy.

The probe report stated that Venkatrami Reddy was supposed to oversee the class during the incident but failed to do so, which could have prevented the tragedy. Additionally, Shabbir Ahmed was suspended for not providing adequate explanation, and failing to respond swiftly to the situation.

Transport Minister M Ramprasad Reddy expressed anguish over the death of Ahmed stating that the incident shocked the entire teaching community. He visited Ahmed’s house in Kadapa on Friday and condoled the bereaved family.

Speaking to the family, he said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been closely monitoring the case, and promised a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh expressed anguish over the incident. He spoke to Rahimoon over the phone, and assured her of strict action against the guilty. He also promised the government support to the family. “A thorough probe will reveal the truth behind the tragic loss of a respected teacher,” he said.