‘Urjaveer’ to be launched at Poranki today

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, in partnership with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), is set to launch the Urjaveer Programme at Poranki in Krishna district on Saturday. This initiative aims to empower individuals Statewide to promote and sell energy-efficient appliances, fostering both energy conservation and economic development. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the programme, joined by Union Minister for Power, Sh Manohar Lal Khattar. The launch will also feature the National Efficient Cooking Programme and the PMAY Housing Programme.

Key dignitaries, including Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Bala Showry, Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar, and Minister for Housing Kolusu Partha Sarathy, will attend the event. Special Chief Secretary for Energy, K Vijayanand, who visited the venue on Friday, reviewed the arrangements and ensured that all necessary measures were in place for a smooth launch.

Vijayanand emphasised that the programme is a unique initiative targeting both environmental sustainability and socio-economic development. He highlighted the role of energy conservation in addressing challenges like climate change, rising energy demand, and long-term sustainability.

Under the Urjaveer initiative, local electricians will be trained and certified as Urjaveers across the State. The programme will utilise 1,12,000 registered private electricians to promote energy-efficient appliances to the public. These appliances include 6W LED bulbs, 20W LED tube lights, 30W BLDC ceiling fans, 5-star rated air conditioners, induction stoves, and 10W LED inverter bulbs. Trained Urjaveers will not only advocate for energy-saving products but also educate the public on their benefits, aiming to increase awareness and drive the adoption of energy-efficient technologies. Participants will earn commissions for every appliance sold through the EESL portal, eeslmart.in.