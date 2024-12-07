Vijayasai wants Pawan as CM, says Naidu is too old

VIJAYAWADA: A day after his outburst on allegations levelled against him in the Kakinada Seaports Limited (KSPL) deal, and his name figuring as one of the accused in the FIR registered, and also CID issuing a lookout notice against him, YSRC national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy has wanted a change of Chief Minister of the State.

He emphasised that Andhra Pradesh does not require N Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister, and TDP MLAs should also recognise it, and it is better to elect someone else as the CM.

Taking to X on Friday, he posted, “National popularity and age on his side, I truly believe that Dy. CM @PawanKalyan Garu is the most ideal person amongst the leaders of the NDA ruling parties in Andhra Pradesh to lead and represent AP. AP is a young state and cannot be led by an almost 75-year-old Senile Gentleman who is acting up.”

The YSRC MP’s comments have irked the TDP rank and file and several lashed out at him. TDP State organising secretary Brahmam urged police to take suo motu action against Vijayasai Reddy for his senseless comments against the Chief Minister, and the YSRCP MP’s arrest. “The countdown for YSRC leaders has started, and they will go to jail in the New Year in the Kakinada port case,” he said.

Describing Vijayasai Reddy as a broker, he said the YSRCP MP has no moral right to comment on Naidu. “YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s dreams of regaining power in the State will remain unfulfilled,” he said.

Coming down heavily on Vijayasai Reddy for his comments, former TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna said the FIR clearly shows who had threatened the family of KV Rao and forcibly got KSPL shares transferred. The former MLC said he will complain to police against Vijayasai Reddy soon.