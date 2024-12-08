Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan Kalyan warns encroachers of school properties

KADAPA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan issued a stern warning to those encroaching on school properties and public assets, stating that cases under the Goonda Act would be filed against violators. Speaking at the Mega Teachers-Parents Meeting held at Municipal High School (Mains) in Kadapa, he reaffirmed the TDP-led NDA government’s commitment to building a better future for students.

Describing Rayalaseema as a “land of education,” Pawan Kalyan expressed pride in the region’s legacy of knowledge and personalities like Annamayya, Vemana, and Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. He stressed investing in teachers over contractors and advocated for making teaching a highly paid profession.

He emphasised the importance of education for the State’s progress and praised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for prioritising the education sector.

Urging parents to instill values in their children, he said, “Children grow in accordance with their parents’ values. My parents, though not formally educated, instilled strong morals in me.”

The event, conducted simultaneously across 44,000 schools, involved over one crore students and parents. Highlighting the government’s dedication to safety, Pawan Kalyan referenced the tragic death of Sugali Preeti, a schoolgirl from Kurnool, and noted that justice was expedited under the coalition government. He announced plans to install CCTV cameras in schools to enhance student security. Addressing local issues, the Deputy CM expressed concern over Kadapa’s water problems, despite its representation by two former Chief Ministers. He pledged to resolve these issues and cited the Pulivendula Drinking Water Project as an example of government efforts to improve infrastructure.

Pawan Kalyan also interacted with students over a mid-day meal under the Dokka Seethamma scheme and discussed the current syllabus and examination system. Students expressed satisfaction with the government’s education policies.

The Deputy CM announced plans to strengthen school management committees, preserve government school assets, and enhance value-based education. MLAs R Madhava Reddy, N Varadarajulu Reddy, Putta Chaitanya Reddy, Collector Sridhar Cherukuri, and other officials attended the event.