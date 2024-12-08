‘Brother’ Lokesh fulfils promise, pays student’s fee

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has upheld his commitment to public service by extending support to two sisters who faced hardships after losing their father during the Covid-19 pandemic. His compassionate gesture fulfills a promise made during the Yuvagalam Padayatra.

At the Nandyal Yuvagalam Sabha, Purandeswari, a B.Tech student, shared her family’s struggles with Lokesh. She recounted how her father succumbed to Covid, and the family’s property was exhausted on medical expenses, forcing her and her sister, Snehalata, to discontinue their studies.

Deeply moved by their plight, Lokesh assured the sisters he would support them as an elder brother and help them continue their education. Staying true to his word, Snehalata is now pursuing free education through the NTR Memorial Trust, while Lokesh has taken responsibility for Purandeswari’s engineering fees.

On December 6, a college fee of Rs 1,45,000 was paid for Purandeswari, ensuring she could resume her studies. The sisters expressed profound gratitude to Nara Lokesh for his timely intervention and unwavering support.