Focus on energy efficiency to avoid tariff hike: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Launching the Urjaveer Programme at Poranki in Krishna district on Saturday, along with Union Minister for Power Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said efforts will be made to ensure power tariffs are not increased by focusing on the efficiency of power utilities and existing systems.

The Urjaveer Programme is being implemented in collaboration with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), the National Efficient Cooking Programme and PMAY. He regretted that the power sector was pushed into a deep crisis by the previous YSRC government in the past five years.

He made it clear that the entire Energy Department is being cleansed. He opined that saving power is equally important as generating energy as the living standards of the people will improve considerably by adopting new power-saving methods.

Mentioning that green energy, solar and wind power are being promoted in a big way, Naidu announced the establishment of an energy university in the State soon. Expressing confidence that over Rs 10 lakh crore investments will be made in the State in the coming five years, he said emphasis has been laid no generating 7.5 lakh jobs. Congratulating Urjaveers for their active participation in working for sustainability of power, Naidu said steps will be taken to set up one EV charging station for every 30 km to meet the increasing demand.

Meanwhile, AP DISCOMs in their submission to the APERC, have proposed to continue the existing Retail Supply Tariff Schedule for the ensuing financial year 2025-26.

As per the proposals, the Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) is Rs 59,868.52 crore and the Revenue at Current Tariffs (including Non-Tariff Income) Rs 43,917.34 crore, while the Revenue Gap through the proposed tariff is Rs 11,709.59 crore.