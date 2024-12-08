Parent-teacher meets at record 45k schools in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: In a significant initiative aimed at strengthening education, parent-teacher meetings were conducted simultaneously in 45,094 government and aided schools across the State on Saturday, which saw a record participation of over 35 lakh students, 71 lakh parents, 1,88,266 teachers and more than 50,000 public representatives.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh took part in the mega event at Bapatla Municipal High School.

Speaking at the event, Naidu said, “Swarna Andhra Pradesh Vision 2047 is aimed at increasing the per capita income of people to $42,000, which is 15 times more than the present level. If you want to increase income, wealth has to be created. If you want to create wealth, students should acquire knowledge.”

He reiterated the need to increase the population as the country will have more aging people in the future. He felt that the mega Parent Teacher Meeting (PTM) has the potential to enter the Guinness Book of World Records. In the near future, details of progress and health cards, and attendance of students will be directly sent to the mobile phones of parents. Henceforth, mega parent teacher meetings will be held in the State every year, Naidu said.

He said the previous YSRC regime did not conduct even a single DSC for teacher recruitment in the last five years.

16k teacher posts to be filled in six months

“How will the education standards improve without a teacher?” he wondered. Lokesh said, “Generally, parent-teacher meetings are held everywhere. But our PTM is a record for being the largest with highest participation. It will help create a bond between the school and the parents. Through these meetings, the problems of schools can be easily identified and solved.” He said that 16,347 teacher posts will be filled through Mega DSC within the next six months.

Unlike the previous YSRCP government, no political photos and colours will be allowed in schools, and students will not be involved in any political events. A sum of Rs 944 crore has been allocated for the supply of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyarthi Mitra Kits to students of class 1 to 12.