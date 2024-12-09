Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's brother Naga Babu set to join Andhra Pradesh Cabinet

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan’s brother and Jana Sena Party (JSP) General Secretary Nagendra Babu, popularly known as Naga Babu, is set to get a spot in the state cabinet.

The development was confirmed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a press release issued on Monday night.

Naga Babu was expected to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Anakapalle. However, he had to compromise as the constituency was offered to the BJP as part of the seat-sharing deal.

After the TDP-led NDA secured a massive win in the state, there was speculation that Naga Babu would be appointed as the Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). When that did not happen, it was expected that he would be nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

His induction into the state cabinet has come as a surprise.

The JSP had won all 21 Assembly seats and two Parliament seats it contested. It was promised four berths in the Cabinet. However, at the time of the swearing-in ceremony, only three JSP leaders, including Pawan Kalyan, were inducted into the cabinet.

As Nagababu is not an MLA currently, he is required to become a member of the Legislative Assembly or Council within six months from taking oath as minister.

According to sources, he will be nominated to the Legislative Council as there will be four vacancies once the Chairman approves the resignations pending with him. In July, the Chief Minister filled 24 seats and left one vacant, which will now be occupied by Naga Babu.

Nominations for three Rajya Sabha seats have been finalised, with CM Naidu also confirming the candidates to fill the vacant positions.

As reported by TNIE, TDP nominated Beeda Masthan Rao to the Upper House of Parliament. Businessman and TDP loyalist Sana Sathish was chosen, while the BJP nominated R Krishnaiah.

The need for elections to the three Rajya Sabha seats arose following the resignation of YSRC MPs Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao, Beeda Masthan Rao, and R Krishnaiah. Mopidevi’s term was set to end on June 21, 2026, while the other two MPs’ terms would have run until June 2028.

The three leaders will file their nominations on Tuesday, the last day to do so. They are expected to be elected unopposed, unless anyone else files a nomination. The deadline for withdrawals is December 13 and the election is scheduled for December 20.