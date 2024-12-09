Four killed as car rams into tree in Palnadu

GUNTUR: The joy of buying a new car turned into gloom within a month for a family as the vehicle met with an accident on Sunday, killing four people and injuring four others. The tragic road accident occurred on the Addanki-Narkatpally highway near Brahmanpalli in Palnadu district.

A speeding car rammed into a tree near Geethika School resulting in the death of four people. The deceased were identified as Tullur Suresh, Vanitha, Yogulu, and Venkateswar, all residents of Siripuram in Kavali mandal, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district. They were returning from a visit to the Anjaneyaswamy temple in Kondagattu in the neighbouring State of Telangana early on Sunday.

Upon receiving the information, local police rushed to the spot. The injured, identified as U Pranay, Adilakshmi, Srinivas Rao, and Kaushalya, were shifted to a government hospital at Piduguralla. The bodies were shifted to Gurajala government hospital for post-mortem.

According to police, the driver dozed off on the wheel, which led to the crash. Palnadu district SP K Srinivasa Rao, along with Gurazala DSP Jagadish, CI Venkat Rao and SP Bandaru Suresh Babu inspected the accident spot.