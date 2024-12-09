Illegal rice exports: Andhra Pradesh govt to reconstitute SIT

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to reconstitute the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the illegal export of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice following allegations against three of its members. The allegations against DSPs T Ashok Vardhan, M Balasundara Rao and R Govinda Rao seem to have cast suspicion on their impartiality during the probe.

The SIT, originally constituted on December 6 under the leadership of CID IGP Vineet Brijlal, comprised six members. However, reports submitted by TDP leaders from Darsi, Chirala and Vizianagaram claim that the three DSPs were politically biased towards the YSRCP during the recent general elections.

Allegations being levelled against Ashok Vardhan were that he supported the YSRCP in Darsi constituency, working against TDP candidate Gottipati Lakshmi. Similarly, Balasundara Rao was accused of aiding YSRCP candidate in Chirala against TDP contestant Madduluri Malakondaiah Yadav. On the other hand, Govinda Rao allegedly maintained close ties with former minister and YSRCP MLC Botcha Satyanarayana, influencing the elections in Vizianagaram.

Taking the feedback from the party cadre and others, the TDP-led NDA government reportedly decided to issue a fresh GO amending GO RT No. 2103 to reconstitute the SIT, excluding the three DSPs. SP rank officials are likely to replace the three DSPs.

The SIT, empowered under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, is tasked with investigating 13 cases related to the illegal transportation of subsidised rice meant for underprivileged beneficiaries. The team is authorised to conduct searches, seize goods, examine documents, and arrest those involved. The formation of the SIT followed a detailed letter from the Director General of Police (DGP), highlighting the growing concerns about illegal PDS rice exports. The DGP’s report revealed a complex network involving millers, exporters, and influential figures, many with alleged political connections.

The SIT is required to submit fortnightly progress reports to the government, detailing its findings. With the reconstitution of the team, the government aims to ensure a fair and transparent probe into the smuggling racket. As part of its probe, the SIT will visit all the police stations in the State, where the cases were filed to collect information.