Make Energy Conservation Week a success: BEE to Andhra Pradesh govt

VIJAYAWADA: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, has called for an all-encompassing participation in the upcoming National Energy Conservation Week, scheduled to take place from December 14 to 20.

This initiative is an integral part of the nation’s broader mission to tackle the dual challenges of environmental degradation and climate change. It aims to foster widespread awareness about the significance of energy conservation and energy efficiency, while encouraging collective efforts to safeguard natural resources for future generations.

BEE Secretary Milind Deore emphasised that climate change remains one of the most critical challenges of our time, with far-reaching consequences on ecosystems, economies, and human livelihoods.

He highlighted the need for a nationwide movement that mobilises governments, industries and individuals to combat the pressing issues of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, deforestation and pollution.

Stressing the importance of localised solutions, Deora urged the States to formulate specific action plans tailored to their unique conditions, ensuring the effective implementation of energy conservation measures.

He further called for accelerating energy efficiency efforts across critical sectors such as agriculture, industry, IT, transport, Panchayat Raj and rural and urban development to meet India’s sustainable development goals.

Commending the proactive role of Southern States, particularly Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the BEE Secretary lauded their commitment to advancing the cause of energy conservation.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Special Chief Secretary of Energy has collaborated with the School Education Department to involve students in energy conservation activities.

A directive issued to all the District Education Officers (DEOs) from the school education department has led to the organisation of a Statewide short video competition, aptly titled ‘Bright Ideas and Brighter Future’.

This initiative invites creative participation from students of class 8 to 10, with attractive prizes serving as an incentive.