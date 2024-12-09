New signals to solve traffic woes in Tenali

GUNTUR: Amid rising traffic congestion in Tenali, officials are planning to install traffic signals in the town for the first time in nearly three decades. Known as “Andhra Paris,” Tenali is an economic hub attracting people from across the district daily for business activities.

The town, which had a population of 1.9 lakh as per the 2011 Census, has now grown to over 3 lakh. This population growth, coupled with narrow roads, has led to severe traffic issues, causing inconvenience to residents and commuters.

To address the problem, Guntur SP Sathish Kumar conducted a surprise inspection of key traffic hotspots, including Gandhi Chowk, Bus Stand Area, Sivaji Chowk, Town Church Area, Wahab Chowk, and the market area. Following the visit, a special team of ten home guards was deployed to regulate traffic, and plans are being coordinated with municipal officials to install traffic signals soon.

Tenali, with a total road network of 410 km, is connected by several major roads, including Guntur, Mangalagiri, Burripalem, and Ponnur roads, which act as arterial routes for the town. The Tenali-Mangalagiri road, Tenali-Narakodur road, and Tenali-Chandole road form part of the district’s core road network, ensuring connectivity to nearby towns. Roads towards Bapatla and Vemuru also experience heavy vehicular traffic, exacerbating congestion in the town. Police have identified eight critical locations for the installation of traffic signals. They are Near Ashok PenWorks, Venus Theatre, Sai Baba Temple, Umesh Chandra Bomma, New Bridge, Market Bridge, Old Government Hospital, Kaleba Bridge

These measures are expected to significantly ease traffic congestion and improve commuting experiences for residents and visitors alike.

The proposed traffic signals, combined with the deployment of home guards, aim to bring much-needed order to the town’s busy streets.