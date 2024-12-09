No communal conflict in Rayachoti, asserts SP

KADAPA: Annamayya district SP V Vidyasagar Naidu clarified that there was no communal conflict in Rayachoti, and there was no truth in reports circulating on social media in this regard. He urged the people not to believe the false narratives, and the law and order situation in Rayachoti is well under control.

Addressing the media at the district police headquarters in Rayachoti on Sunday, the SP explained the events that took place on December 5. Around 7 pm on that day, about 200 people took part in a ritual in the village when they encountered some individuals near a mosque, who were raising slogans. Police were already deployed in the area for maintenance of law order. Some miscreants who were eager to get media attention, spread false information about the incident, he said.

Later, a peace committee meeting was held under the leadership of Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy. Leaders of both the communities attended the meeting, which helped foster mutual understanding and resolve the issue amicably.

Denying the reports of attacks on Ayyappa devotees and buses, the SP said the issue arose when a mini-van carrying the devotees got stuck near the mosque, causing a traffic jam in the area. While some individuals near the mosque assisted the police to clear the traffic, a few miscreants hit the bus, causing minor damage to a window. “Action will be taken against the miscreants after identifying them,” the SP said.

The SP urged the people to report any false information or suspicious activities of anti-social elements to the police

Additional SP (Admin) M Venkatadri and Rayachoti DSP MR Krishna Mohan were present.