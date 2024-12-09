Smart locks in Chittoor district to curb burglaries

CHITTOOR: Chittoor district police has launched an innovative initiative to combat house burglaries by introducing smart alarm padlocks. In the past few days, 7,500 smart locks have been distributed across the district’s four sub-divisions, marking the first initiative of its kind in Andhra Pradesh.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) VN Manikanta Chandolu, who is leading the initiative, said, “With the advent of smart alarm padlocks, we are empowering citizens to safeguard their homes against theft. This initiative reflects our commitment to enhancing public safety through innovative measures.” The smart locks, built with heavy-duty steel and weatherproof technology, are designed to remain unaffected by wind or water. They feature pick-resistant keyholes and pre-installed long-life batteries that cannot be removed once the lock is engaged. Any tampering attempt triggers a loud alarm, immediately alerting the homeowner.

To promote the use of these locks, the police are conducting awareness camps across the Chittoor, Palamaner, Kuppam, and Nagari sub-divisions. These sessions educate citizens, including temple and church administrators, on the installation, usage, and maintenance of the locks.

The department is providing the smart padlocks free of cost to religious institutions and financially weaker individuals while offering them at discounted rates to general public. The initiative also encourages the adoption of advanced equipment like CCTV cameras and intruder alarms. The SP emphasised that the smart locks address modern security challenges, aiming to transform Chittoor into a theft-free district.

How the smart door lock works