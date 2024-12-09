Varla sees life threat to CM Chandrababu Naidu from Vijayasai

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a serious note of the comments of YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP senior leader Varla Ramaiah said the comments give rise to doubts that a conspiracy is being hatched threatening the life of Chief Minister.

Taking to social media platform X on Sunday, Varla posted, “DGP Sir! In view of the recent negative comments of MP Vijaya Sai Reddy on Sri Chandrababu Naidu, reflects a doubt of conspiracy targeting a conspicuous threat to his life. An unobtrusive watch has to be kept on the movements of A2 Vijaya Sai Reddy and his team.”

After a press conference of Vijayasai Reddy in New Delhi demanding Pawan Kalyan be made Chief Minister in place of Naidu, the TDP rank and file lashed out at the YSRCP MP. TDP leader Anam Venkataramana Reddy lambasted Vijayasai Reddy for cheating people of their genuine assets as reflected in the Kakinada Seaports Limited deal.

Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar strongly condemned the derogatory remarks made by the YCRCP MP against Naidu. On X, he posted, “It is shameful to make such comments in the position of a responsible MP. It is a misfortune that the people of Andhra Pradesh have such people as leaders in the society. The YCP leaders have not come to their senses even though people have taught them a lesson with 11 seats for sending Chandrababu Naidu to jail foisting fake cases against him.”