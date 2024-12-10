483 tonnes of PDS rice seized at Vizag Port in raid

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a continued crackdown on smuggling of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice, 483 metric tonnes of rice was seized at the container freight station near the Vizag Port.

This happened during the surprise inspection of Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar on Monday.

Following the allegations that Vizag had become the gateway of smuggling PDS rice, he conducted surprise checks at the port, and the special teams found a container with 483 metric tonnes of PDS rice ready to be exported at the freight station.

Later addressing the media, the Minister said, “As the vigil has been increased at Kakinada Port, we have learnt that over 70,000 metric tonnes of PDS rice has been smuggled in the past two months from Vizag Port as the smugglers have changed their base.