Former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy files suit against two media houses

VIJAYAWADA: The Delhi High Court has issued summons in a defamation suit filed by YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, seeking a permanent injunction, mandatory injunction, and Rs 100 crore in damages against certain media houses (two vernacular dailies).

The case pertains to defamatory articles published in the dailies linking the former Chief Minister to indictment proceedings involving the Adani Group in the United States.