Former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy files suit against two media houses

VIJAYAWADA: The Delhi High Court has issued summons in a defamation suit filed by YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, seeking a permanent injunction, mandatory injunction, and Rs 100 crore in damages against certain media houses (two vernacular dailies).
The case pertains to defamatory articles published in the dailies linking the former Chief Minister to indictment proceedings involving the Adani Group in the United States.
Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, along with advocates Amit Agrawal, Sahil Raveen and Rahul Kukreja, represented Jagan.
They argued that the articles were baseless and defamatory as the US indictment referenced in the publications did not name him, nor was any notice of the indictment received.
The court issued the summons in the main suit, a notice on the interim application to take down the articles, and put the defendants on notice, warning that further publications would carry legal consequences. The next hearing was posted to December 16, 2024.