‘I, along with naidu opposed ksez when in opposition’

Former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has asserted that he is loyal to the TDP, and only alerted Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of the serious consequences that may arise in case of any further delay in compensating the farmers, who lost their lands to Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ).
His letter to the CM not only sparked debates, but also led to trolling by TDP activists on social media.
In an exclusive interview with K Kalyan Krishna Kumar, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu explained his intentions of the letter, he wrote to Naidu.
Excerpts:
What is the content of your letter to Chief Minister?
My letter is about the injustices surrounding the KSEZ, where BCs, fishermen and SCs have lost their income. I have urged the Chief Minister to form a committee to resolve the issue. Earlier, we constituted a committee headed by the RDO, involving farmers, but the corporate management is unwilling to do justice to the affected. Despite huge profits, these companies are neglecting their responsibilities. I also wrote to the NGT, which alerted district authorities, and a public hearing was held, but the companies are still reluctant to settle the issue.
What is your allegation against KV Rao?
Rao, who operates the Kakinada Seaport, initially purchased about 10,200 acres of land during former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s tenure. He spent around Rs 200 crore, and later sold the land to GMR Group for Rs 350 crore, gaining a profit of Rs 150 crore. Despite profiting from the deal, he did not help farmers or fishermen.
GMR eventually sold the SEZ to Aurobindo Group, owned by Sarath Chandra Reddy for Rs 3,500 crore. The profit gained is 10 times on BC farmers’ lands, and most of them hail from the Yadava community. My demand is simple. As these big shots profited so much, they should settle the small farmers’ issues.
What are the steps taken by you regarding the issue so far?
I’ve proposed a committee, involving Pollution Control Board and KSEZ representatives and revenue officials, to sit with the farmers and resolve the matter fairly. Besides non-polluting industries, 75% job reservation for locals is needed. Pollution is an issue.
For instance, Divis Labs has laid pipelines from the sea, which will negatively impact fishing activity in an area of 25 km. We also demand a compensation of Rs 30 lakh per acre for the affected farmers, as directed by the High Court, which suggested Rs 10 crore per acre for settlement. I’ve advised the Collector to ensure a fair resolution.
There are allegations that you made caste-based remarks. What is your response?
Some are alleging that I scolded someone with reference to caste. Rao is undoubtedly a Chowdary, and I have the right to refer to him as such. He may not use his caste as a suffix, and I don’t use Yadava in my name either, but I belong to the Yadava community. This should not be made a controversy.
Was permission for KSEZ was not granted during the TDP tenure when you were Finance Minister?
No, this is incorrect. The Union government’s proposal existed during our tenure, but the notification and land acquisition for KSEZ were done during YSR tenure. Initially, it was intended for Uppada mandal, but the then Congress MP KVP Ramachandra Rao played a key role in shifting the SEZ to Kona in Thondangi mandal.
Why did you not oppose it earlier, and raised your voice now?
I, along with Naidu, opposed KSEZ in the area when we were in opposition. When the TDP came to power, no significant action was taken, and later, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government denotified 2,000+ acres of land meant for farmers. However, this land was distributed among politicians like Dadisetti Raja. Farmers were supposed to get their land back, but this didn’t happen. Now, industrialists are forcing their way in, leading to protests from farmers and fishermen. My letter to the CM was to seek a resolution of these issues.
What will you do if the issue remains unresolved?
Our people will continue to agitate until their demands are met.
Did you speak to Naidu directly on the issue?
No. I did not speak to the Chief Minister directly on the issue. I sent the letter to the Telugu Desam Party office, and issued a condemnation note against the false propaganda spread by some sections of the media against me.
Why did you raise the issue now when Rao complained against Aurobindo and YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy?
The Kakinada seaport issue is separate and unrelated to KSEZ. The State government is handling the seaport dispute.