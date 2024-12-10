‘I, along with naidu opposed ksez when in opposition’

Former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has asserted that he is loyal to the TDP, and only alerted Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of the serious consequences that may arise in case of any further delay in compensating the farmers, who lost their lands to Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ).

His letter to the CM not only sparked debates, but also led to trolling by TDP activists on social media.

In an exclusive interview with K Kalyan Krishna Kumar, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu explained his intentions of the letter, he wrote to Naidu.

Excerpts:

What is the content of your letter to Chief Minister?

My letter is about the injustices surrounding the KSEZ, where BCs, fishermen and SCs have lost their income. I have urged the Chief Minister to form a committee to resolve the issue. Earlier, we constituted a committee headed by the RDO, involving farmers, but the corporate management is unwilling to do justice to the affected. Despite huge profits, these companies are neglecting their responsibilities. I also wrote to the NGT, which alerted district authorities, and a public hearing was held, but the companies are still reluctant to settle the issue.

What is your allegation against KV Rao?

Rao, who operates the Kakinada Seaport, initially purchased about 10,200 acres of land during former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s tenure. He spent around Rs 200 crore, and later sold the land to GMR Group for Rs 350 crore, gaining a profit of Rs 150 crore. Despite profiting from the deal, he did not help farmers or fishermen.

GMR eventually sold the SEZ to Aurobindo Group, owned by Sarath Chandra Reddy for Rs 3,500 crore. The profit gained is 10 times on BC farmers’ lands, and most of them hail from the Yadava community. My demand is simple. As these big shots profited so much, they should settle the small farmers’ issues.