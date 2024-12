He detailed how lands were acquired at meagre prices and resold for massive profits, citing figures like KV Rao ‘Chowdary’, who sold land to major entities such as GMR Group and Aurobindo Realty, generating profits worth thousands of crores. He also raised environmental concerns, including water and air pollution, severely impacting local livelihoods, particularly in Konaseema and surrounding areas.

In an exclusive interview with TNIE, Yanamala asserted that he is loyal to TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, while maintaining that he will continue to fight for farmers.

The TDP leader emphasised that his letter addressed the injustices surrounding the KSEZ. He stated that corporate companies have earned thousands of crores by acquiring land from poor farmers, while compensating them with minimal amounts. He urged the Chief Minister to constitute a State-level committee to resolve these issues.

He dismissed the controversy over referring KV Rao as “Chowdary,” stating it should not be blown out of proportion. He clarified that the land acquisition for KSEZ was not done during his tenure as Finance Minister. He emphasised that he had opposed the KSEZ project from the outset.

Further, Yanamala thanked the Chief Minister for supporting his daughter’s political career.