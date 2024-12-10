Kadambari Jathwani harassment case: AP HC grants bail to prime accused

Jathwani accused the petitioner of lodging a false complaint, and getting her arrested, besides forging her Aadhaar card and other important documents. Based on her complaint, Ibrahmipatnam police registered a case against Vidyasagar, and subsequently, he was arrested.

Vidyasagar petitioned for bail in the trial court, which rejected his appeal. Then, he approached the High Court. After arguments in the case were completed recently, the verdict was reserved. In his verdict, the judge pointed out the changing testimonies in the case registered against Vidyasagar, and the evidence produced is also doubtful.

The judge pointed out that police had explained that 28 witnesses were examined and Vidyasagar was in both police and judicial custody for 77 days, and there is no need for his confinement any longer.

Vidyasagar was directed to submit two different sureties of `50,000 each, and appear before the investigating officer between 10 am and 1 pm on the 1st and 15th of every month for three months or till the chargesheet is filed.

He was directed to cooperate with the investigation, and not to threaten or influence directly or indirectly those who are involved in the case or witnesses.