Pawan Kalyan gets threatening calls; caller traced, taken into custody

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan Peshi received threatening calls from an unidentified person on Monday evening.
The issue was taken to the notice of the Deputy Chief Minister, and later police higher authorities were alerted.
The staff, who received the call reported that the caller used abusive language.
Responding to the threatening calls received by the Deputy Chief Minister’s Peshi, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha spoke to DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, who informed her that the Peshi of Pawan Kalyan had received threatening calls twice.
He explained to the Home Minister that efforts are being made to trace the phone number from which the call was made. “Once the culprit is traced, severe action will be initiated,” the DGP assured. Within one hour after receiving threatening call, Labbipet police in Vijayawada traced the caller and took him into custody.