Sexual assault: Hostel girls file case against warden and husband

VIZIANAGARAM: About 50 girl students of BC welfare hostel in Kothavalasa mandal staged a dharna against the alleged physical and sexual harassment by the hostel warden and her husband. They also lodged a complaint with the Kothavalasa MRO and police on Monday.

The students alleged that hostel warden Neeraja Kumari thrashed them under the influence of liquor besides not implementing the hostel menu while her husband was sexually harassing them. They have shown the liquor bottle left by the warden to the MRO.

S Kota MLA Kolla Lalitha Kumari visited the hostel, enquired the students and staff, and assured the victims of justice.

The MLA checked the hostel kitchen and store room.