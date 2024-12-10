Sexual assault: Hostel girls file case against warden and husband

VIZIANAGARAM: About 50 girl students of BC welfare hostel in Kothavalasa mandal staged a dharna against the alleged physical and sexual harassment by the hostel warden and her husband. They also lodged a complaint with the Kothavalasa MRO and police on Monday.
The students alleged that hostel warden Neeraja Kumari thrashed them under the influence of liquor besides not implementing the hostel menu while her husband was sexually harassing them. They have shown the liquor bottle left by the warden to the MRO.
S Kota MLA Kolla Lalitha Kumari visited the hostel, enquired the students and staff, and assured the victims of justice.
The MLA checked the hostel kitchen and store room.
The girls studying in ZP High School, have been residing the government BC welfare hostel. According to local sources, warden Neeraja Kumari does not implement the hostel menu and was allegedly diverting the hostel grocery to her house. In addition to that, she also instigated her husband to sexually harass the students from the past few months, sources said.
Fed up with the hostel warden Neeraja Kumari’s harassment, the students of the BC welfare hostel staged dharna at the mandal revenue office and police station in Kothavalasa along with the liquor that was left by the hostel warden in the hostel premises.
Speaking to media, a class IX student said, “Our warden Neeraja Kumari has been consuming alcohol in the hostel and harassing us regularly. She is not following the hostel menu. She is also diverting hostel grocery to her home. Her husband is misbehaving with us. I appeal to the district officials to take necessary action as our parents could not afford to send us to private schools.”