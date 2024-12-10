Stalker sets minor ablaze for rejecting ‘love’

As an agricultural labourer, Rama Lakshmi endured countless hardships to secure a brighter future for her daughter. But her dreams were cruelly shattered when Lahari was tragically killed. Lahari was staying at her grandparents’ house for studies when she was allegedly set ablaze by Raghavendra, after she rejected his love proposal.

The attack took place in the early hours, with the accused breaking into the house, locking Lahari in a room, and pouring petrol over her before setting her on fire. On hearing her scream for help, her grandparents and neighbours rushed to her room, but it was too late.

Lahari was an MPC second-year student at a private college in Nandikotkur. Principal B Srikanth described her as a first-class student and a role model. Her untimely death has left a deep void in her family, and the community.

Rama Lakshmi’s pain is profound. Having worked tirelessly to ensure Lahari’s education and well-being, she now faces the heartbreaking reality of losing her only child.

According to Nandyal SP Adhiraj Singh Rana, Raghavendra, a resident of Kalugotla village, had been harassing Lahari under the guise of love. Her mother had sent her to live with her grandparents to protect her, but the harassment persisted. A case has been registered based on family’s complaint, and forensic evidence has been collected, he said.

Home Minister V Anitha and Minister for Roads and Buildings BC Janardhan Reddy expressed their condolences and emphasised the need for swift justice. Nandikotkur MLA G Jayasurya and Pathikonda MLA KE Shyam Babu have pledged their support to Rama Lakshmi, standing by her during this unimaginable loss.