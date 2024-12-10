UTF-backed Borra Gopimurthy wins teacher MLC byelection

KAKINADA: Borra Gopimurthy, backed by the United Teachers Federation (UTF), won the erstwhile East and West Godavari Teachers’ Constituency MLC byelection. He got 9,165 votes out of the total 15,494 polled.

Though five independent candidates were in the fray, the main contest was between Borra and Gandham Narayana Rao, supported by the State Teachers Union (STU). Gandham got 5,259 votes.

The counting of votes was held at JNTUK on Monday. District Collector Shan Mohan Sagili and SP Vikrant Patil oversaw the smooth conduct of the counting process. The MLC bypoll was held on December 5.

Of the total 16,737 voters in the teacher constituency, 1,235 did not exercise their franchise. In all, 814 votes were declared invalid, and the remaining 14,680 ballots polled were counted.