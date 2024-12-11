97.4 per cent beneficiaries avail free refill under Deepam-2 scheme in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar announced the success of the Deepam-2 scheme, which provides three free gas cylinders annually to poor women. Launched on November 1, the scheme has made notable progress, with 97.4 per cent of beneficiaries availing free refills in 42 days.

A total of 80.37 lakh cylinders were booked, with 62.30 lakh delivered. The State government has credited approximately Rs 463.81 crore to 58.30 lakh beneficiaries. Highlighting the scheme’s objectives, the minister stated that it aims to improve living standards for 1.55 crore gas cardholders across the State. For the first phase, the State government has allocated Rs 2,684 crore, including Rs 894 crore disbursed to petroleum companies.

Beneficiaries are required to pay for the cylinders initially, with the full amount refunded to their accounts within 48 hours of delivery. Deliveries in urban areas are completed within 24 hours, while rural areas are served within 48 hours.

Each family is entitled to three free cylinders annually, with booking slots every four months: April–July, August–November, and December–March. The booking window for the first cylinder remains open until March 31, 2025. Beneficiaries with complaints or queries can contact the toll-free number 1967 for assistance.

The Deepam-2 scheme reflects the Union and State governments’ commitment to enhancing the welfare of underprivileged families, the Minister added.