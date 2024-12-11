Andhra Pradesh: Officials told to resolve land issues at village-level

GUNTUR: Revenue Department Special Chief Secretary RP Sisodia directed officials to address land-related issues at the village level through Special Revenue Meetings.

Participating as the chief guest at a revenue sadassu held in Tanniruvaripalem village, Parchur mandal, on Tuesday, Sisodia emphasised the State government’s commitment to granting permanent land rights to the public. He attributed errors in revenue records to a lack of ground-level inspections and stated that special revenue meetings are being conducted to rectify these discrepancies. He revealed that over 80,000 grievances, mostly related to land and revenue issues, have been recorded since January. He assured villagers that a land re-survey will be conducted soon and that passbooks will be distributed promptly.

Collector J Venkata Murali said teams from relevant departments are visiting revenue villages, receiving representations from those facing land disputes, including cases of alleged land grabbing and Section 22A violations. He said 3,034 acres have been removed from the prohibited list, with work on the remaining 2,500 acres nearing completion.