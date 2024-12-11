Beeda, Krishnaiah and Sana Sathish file papers for three Rajya Sabha seats

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Rajya Sabha candidates Beeda Masthan Rao and Sana Satish, BJP candidate R Krishnaiah filed their nomination papers for the three vacant seats in Parliament Upper House, at the Assembly for the by-election.

The leaders, accompanied by TDP ministers, Jana Sena and BJP, submitted their papers to Rajya Sabha elections Returning Officer (RO) R Vanitha Rani on Tuesday.

According to the RO, besides Sana Satish from TDP, Sana Naga Jyothi and K Padmarajan have filed the nominations as independent candidates for the seat Satish is contesting for. Besides Beeda Masthan Rao, Beda Ravichandra has also filed the nomination from TDP. However, no one from BJP filed nomination apart from R Krishnaiah. Their election has now become nominal, subject to the scrutiny of nominations and completion of other formalities. It is pertinent to know that the Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant when three YSRCP MPs resigned after the change of guard in the State. Interestingly, two of the three nominees on Tuesday -- Beeda Masthan Rao and R Krishnanah, were the two of three YSRCP MPs who had resigned to the Rajya Sabha seats in the first place.

Speaking to mediapersons after filing their nominations, Masthan Rao, Krishnaiah, and Satish said they would strive for the development of the State and thanked the respective party heads and leaders of the coalition for giving them the opportunity.

After filing nominations, the three candidates met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu separately and thanked him.