Expedite infrastructure projects, MP Kesineni Sivanath urges Centre

VIJAYAWADA: MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) has urged Union Ministers to expedite key projects in road, railway, and aquaculture sectors within his constituency. In separate letters, he highlighted urgent infrastructure needs and sought swift intervention.

In a letter to Union Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Sivanath emphasized the need to supply SYAQUA broodstock to Balaji Acqua and Agro Products Pvt. Ltd., which has supported shrimp farmers since 1990. He noted that farmers find SYAQUA broodstock suitable for local farming conditions.

Addressing Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, he requested the upgrade of 112 km of state roads in Jaggayyapet constituency to national highways, which would enhance connectivity between Andhra Pradesh and neighboring states such as Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu.

In a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, Sivanath highlighted pending projects, including constructing rail over bridges and under bridges at Gunadala, Madhura Nagar, and Gollapudi. He also called for resolving drainage issues and fast-tracking modernization of Vijayawada railway station.

The MP further urged increasing the frequency of the Machilipatnam-Yeshwantpur train, restoring the Sattupalli-Kondapalli railway line, and improving passenger amenities like escalators and ticketing facilities.