Google inks MoU with Andhra government to establish AI Data Centre in Vizag

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant boost to the digital ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh, the State government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with tech giant Google to establish an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Data Centre in Visakhapatnam.

A delegation, led by Vice-President of Google Global Networking and Infrastructure (GGNI) Bikash Koley, met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter's residence in Undavalli on Wednesday.

The delegation briefed the Chief Minister on Google's operations in India, its strategic plans, and proposed investments, particularly for Visakhapatnam. The agreement was formalised in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

It may be pointed out that Google, on December 5, had signed another agreement with the State government to collaborate on various AI initiatives. Naidu stated that December 11 will remain as a memorable day for the State, especially its youth, as Google's presence would significantly transform Visakhapatnam. He envisioned the Port City becoming a game changer with advancements in AI, sea cables, and data centers, attracting global attention.

Reiterating his belief in the transformative power of the IT sector, the Chief Minister noted that Google's investments align with his vision of economic and social progress. He promised to support policies, fostering a robust technology ecosystem and creating employment opportunities in the State.

Naidu also highlighted Andhra Pradesh's progressive industrial policies, which have cultivated a business-friendly environment, attracting global investors.

In a post on X, Naidu expressed optimism about the partnership and said, "Collaborations with global technology leaders like Google will drive Andhra Pradesh's progress and innovation."

Describing Andhra Pradesh as a key partner for Google, Bikash Koley anticipated significant collaborative initiatives in the future. The tech giant shared the announcement on X, stating, "Google has signed an MoU today to establish an AI Data Center in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh."

During the Collectors' Conference, Naidu lauded Lokesh for playing a pivotal role in making the MoU a reality. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan congratulated Naidu, calling the achievement a matter of pride and inspiration.