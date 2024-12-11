Integrate RTGS, WhatsApp to improve governance: Andhra Pradesh CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the heads of all the departments to make use of technology extensively to provide efficient administration besides connecting with other wings after collecting real-time information.
The information of all the departments should be integrated through Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) to monitor it all together, he said during a review meeting with officials of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and other departments on Wednesday.
The Chief Minister directed them to gather all the necessary information initially and integrate it to finally provide the best possible service through WhatsApp.
He directed the officials to design the system making WhatsApp a platform for getting caste, income and other certificates. The visuals collected through drones, CC cameras, satellites, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices too should be integrated, he instructed the officials.
Mentioning that ganja plantations identified through Google Maps have been verified with the help of drones recently, the Chief Minister told the officials to make use of the drone technology in a similar way to identify the pests in crops and alert the farmers. “Drones should also be used to find the reasons for road accidents on the highways to resolve the issues that led to such mishaps,” he said.
The officials informed the Chief Minister that the farmers are happy with the paddy procurement in the State and in the opinion gathered through IVRS, over 90 per cent of them expressed satisfaction over the price offered, transport facility, and the availability of gunny bags besides payments made. The Chief Minister felt that better services could be provided after gathering feedback.
He also told the officials to analyse the social media posts properly and take necessary action. When the officers informed the Chief Minister that household geo-tagging had reached its final stage, he said that the process should be properly supervised.
Stressing on providing seamless Aadhar services to the people, Naidu sanctioned Rs 20 crore for purchasing necessary equipment. He also said that 1,000 Aadhar centres be set up at all the village and ward secretariats at the earliest. He mandated creation of a single portal for supervising various projects taken up with Rs 100 crore by the Centre along with updating the status of the 80 projects in real-time.
A fresh web portal should be created by January 1, to permanently resolve the problems arising while issuing the birth and death certificates, he mandated and made it clear that this portal be managed jointly by the Panchayat Raj and MAUD departments.