Integrate RTGS, WhatsApp to improve governance: Andhra Pradesh CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the heads of all the departments to make use of technology extensively to provide efficient administration besides connecting with other wings after collecting real-time information.

The information of all the departments should be integrated through Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) to monitor it all together, he said during a review meeting with officials of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and other departments on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister directed them to gather all the necessary information initially and integrate it to finally provide the best possible service through WhatsApp.

He directed the officials to design the system making WhatsApp a platform for getting caste, income and other certificates. The visuals collected through drones, CC cameras, satellites, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices too should be integrated, he instructed the officials.

Mentioning that ganja plantations identified through Google Maps have been verified with the help of drones recently, the Chief Minister told the officials to make use of the drone technology in a similar way to identify the pests in crops and alert the farmers. “Drones should also be used to find the reasons for road accidents on the highways to resolve the issues that led to such mishaps,” he said.